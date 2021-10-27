Wreck At Highway 29, Quintette Road Claims One Life

October 27, 2021

A wreck claimed the life of one person Wednesday morning on Highway 29 just north of Quintette Road.

A passenger vehicle came to rest on its roof partially on Highway 29 northbound following the 9:15 a.m. crash. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

Highway 29 northbound was closed, and traffic was being diverted onto Quintette Road. Highway 29 northbound was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts an investigation. Updates will be posted when additional information is released.

NorthEscambia.com is withhold a photo of the vehicle until FHP notifies next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 