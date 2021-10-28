Woman Killed In Hit And Run Crash, FHP Searching For Driver

October 28, 2021

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit and run Thursday evening in Escambia County.

At 6:35 p.m., an unknown vehicle struck a 34-year old Escambia County woman as she was crossing Pace Boulevard south of West Lee Street. While she was lying in the roadway, she was hit again by a sedan driven by a 51-year old Pensacola man. He was not injured.

The woman was transported by Escambia County EMS to Baptist Hospital where she passed away a short time later.

The Florida Highway said the vehicle that fled may have been a gray Dodge Caravan with damage to the front of the vehicle and the front windshield.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Corporal Whipple at (850) 294-6804, Trooper Van Pelt at (850) 245-1402, or *FHP.

