Woman Accused Of Stabbing Her Father Has Been Arrested

A woman wanted for stabbing her father multiple times Wednesday night was arrested Friday.

Alicia Irene Dixon, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond on a felony charge of aggravated battery.

The father was at Dixon’s home on Frank Ard Road, just off Quintette Road, when the incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to deputies.

A relative entered the home and saw him on the floor with three stab wounds to the chest area, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS and is expected to recover.

“That’s all we know because it was just dad and daughter, and when relatives came in she ran out,” Sgt. Melanie Peterson said.