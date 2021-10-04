Week 3 Escambia River Youth Football Scores

Here are week three scores from the Escambia River Conference youth league:

Freshmen

NWE Garnet 35, Baker 0

NWE Gold 13-Straughn 0

Jay 26, Brewton 6

Atmore 24, Flomaton 18

Neal 6, Andalusia 0

Sophomore

NWE Garnet 35 -Baker 0

Straughn 18 – NWE Gold 7

Jay 19 -Brewton 6

Flomaton 34 -Atmore 7

Andalusia 25-Neal 0

Junior

NWE Garnet 35 – Baker 0

NWE Gold 18 -Straughn 0

Brewton 13 -Jay 0

Flomaton 14 -Atmore 7

Andalusia 35-Neal 0

Senior

NWE Garnet 27 – Baker 6

Brewton 19 -Jay 6

Atmore 14 – Flomaton 0

Andalusia 27 – Neal 6

Straughn 2 -NWE Gold 0 (forfeit)

