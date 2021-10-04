Week 3 Escambia River Youth Football Scores
October 4, 2021
Here are week three scores from the Escambia River Conference youth league:
Freshmen
NWE Garnet 35, Baker 0
NWE Gold 13-Straughn 0
Jay 26, Brewton 6
Atmore 24, Flomaton 18
Neal 6, Andalusia 0
Sophomore
NWE Garnet 35 -Baker 0
Straughn 18 – NWE Gold 7
Jay 19 -Brewton 6
Flomaton 34 -Atmore 7
Andalusia 25-Neal 0
Junior
NWE Garnet 35 – Baker 0
NWE Gold 18 -Straughn 0
Brewton 13 -Jay 0
Flomaton 14 -Atmore 7
Andalusia 35-Neal 0
Senior
NWE Garnet 27 – Baker 6
Brewton 19 -Jay 6
Atmore 14 – Flomaton 0
Andalusia 27 – Neal 6
Straughn 2 -NWE Gold 0 (forfeit)
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
