Week 3 Escambia River Youth Football Scores

October 4, 2021

Here are week three scores from the Escambia River Conference youth league:

Freshmen

NWE Garnet 35, Baker 0
NWE Gold 13-Straughn 0
Jay 26, Brewton 6
Atmore 24, Flomaton 18
Neal 6, Andalusia 0

Sophomore

NWE Garnet 35 -Baker 0
Straughn 18 – NWE Gold 7
Jay 19 -Brewton 6
Flomaton 34 -Atmore 7
Andalusia 25-Neal 0

Junior

NWE Garnet 35 – Baker 0
NWE Gold 18 -Straughn 0
Brewton 13 -Jay 0
Flomaton 14 -Atmore 7
Andalusia 35-Neal 0

Senior

NWE Garnet 27 – Baker 6
Brewton 19 -Jay 6
Atmore 14 – Flomaton 0
Andalusia 27 – Neal 6
Straughn 2 -NWE Gold 0 (forfeit)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 