Washington Tops Tate 44-7 (With Photo Gallery)

The Washington Wildcats defeated Tate 44-7 Friday night, putting a bit of a damper on the Aggies’ homecoming festivities at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Aggies gained about 50 yards during their opening drive to a touchdown. On a handoff from sophomore quarterback Ward O-Brien, senior Warren Henke was in to put the Aggies up early in the first quarter 7-0.

It would be Tate’s only score of the night. It was the first game for the Aggies under the leadership of interim head coach Frank “Tank” Williamson following the resignation of Jay Lindsey on Monday.

The Tate Aggies (1-6) will be on the road to take on Crestview (4-3) next Friday night.

For more action photos, click or tap here.

(Look for more bonus photo galleries by Monday with the Homecoming Parade, cheerleaders, alumni cheerleader, student life and more.)

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.