Washington Tops Tate 44-7 (With Photo Gallery)

October 9, 2021

The Washington Wildcats defeated Tate 44-7 Friday night, putting a bit of a damper on the Aggies’ homecoming festivities at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Aggies gained about 50 yards during their opening drive to a touchdown. On a handoff from sophomore quarterback Ward O-Brien, senior Warren Henke was in to put the Aggies up early in the first quarter 7-0.

It would be Tate’s only score of the night. It was the first game for the Aggies under the leadership of interim head coach Frank “Tank” Williamson following the resignation of Jay Lindsey on Monday.

The Tate Aggies (1-6) will be on the road to take on Crestview (4-3) next Friday night.

For more action photos, click or tap here.

(Look for more bonus photo galleries by Monday with the Homecoming Parade, cheerleaders, alumni cheerleader, student life and more.)

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 