Two Transported To The Hospital After Inhalation Incident At Ascend Performance Materials

Two people were transported to the hospital after an inhalation incident at Ascend Performance Materials in Cantonment Tuesday afternoon.

No information was available on the condition of the individuals.

Davis Wood, spokesperson for Escambia Fire Rescue, said the two patients were exposed to cyclohexane. Cyclohexane can be harmful if swallowed or inhaled. It can cause eye iand skin irritation, respiratory symptoms, drowsiness, or coma in high enough concentrations, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Wood said there was no danger posed by the incident to anyone outside the plant. He said Escambia Fire Rescue was initially dispatched to the call on Chemstrand Road, but canceled because it could be handled by Ascend’s internal fire department. Escambia County EMS did transported the two individuals.

A statement from Ascend differs than the official statement from Escambia County. Ascend told NorthEscambia.com:



“This morning, an employee suffered what is likely a personal medical emergency. The employee was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“Two on-site medical staff, contracted by West Florida Hospital, responded to the event and reported the event per their protocols. West Florida Hospital requires in-person evaluation of their on-site medical staff; therefore, they were both transported via ambulance.

“At no time did any process disruption occur, nor did any material escape. At no point in time was there any threat to the community.”