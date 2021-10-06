Tate High Released Early Due To Water Main Break

Tate High School released students a bit early this afternoon due to no water on campus.

A contractor hit a water main about 12:30 p.m., according to the Escambia County School District.

Spokesperson Cody Strother said the contractor, the school district and ECUA all worked to make repairs as quickly as possible, but the process was taking longer than expected.

The district anticipates repairs will be completed today, and school will be in session on Thursday.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.