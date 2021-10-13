SUV Lands Up In Trees In Highway 29 Wreck

A SUV landed literally up in the trees in a crash late Tuesday afternoon just south of Century.

The driver of the SUV was towing a U-Haul trailer on North Century Boulevard near Crary Road when lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into wood line. One tree was downed under the Honda Pilot. The SUV stopped with its bumper several feet off the ground with only one tire on the ground.

The adult male driver was not injured in the crash. He was able to crawl up and out of the wreckage and was assisted by firefighters as he climbed down a ladder.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos. click to enlarge.