Roadside Attractions: North Escambia’s Colorful Fall Flowers

Looking for a little fall color? The roadsides throughout North Escambia are covered with lots of fall wildflowers.

From goldenrods to black-eyed Susans, there’s color everywhere.

If you want to take a North Escambia fall wildflower tour, grab the allergy pills and camera, get off Highway 29, and hit the less-traveled side roads.

The photos on this page were taken on McBride Road near Byrneville.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.