Regina “GiGi” Melissa Moye Hare

Regina “GiGi” Melissa Moye Hare, 52 of Walnut Hill, FL, passed away October 30, 2021, in Walnut Hill, FL. She was born in Pollard, AL, on June 30, 1969. She was a food service manager for Ernest Ward Middle School and Northview High School. Mrs. Regina was known for her selfless, loving, free and adventurous spirit, and she never met a stranger.

She is preceded in death by her father James C. (Peggy) Moye and her mother Merlene (Dale) Forbes.

She is survived by her husband James Hare of Walnut Hill, FL;. two sons Christopher Hare of Pensacola, FL, and Casey (Kristi) Hare of Mobile, AL; and two grandchildren Braylee Hare and Braxton Hare; four brothers Richard (Pam) Moye of Bay Minette, AL, Rondel (Karen) Moye of Sharon, SC, Robert (Janice) Moye of Bratt, FL, Tony (Kim) Lambert of Satsuma, AL; and sister Debra Thrower of Atmore, AL. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Greg Looney officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.