Rain Likely Through Wednesday; Localized Flash Flooding Possible

October 4, 2021

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected through Wednesday as a weak front moves into the area and washes out over the area. Heavy rainfall and some localized flash flooding area possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 