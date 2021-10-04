Rain Likely Through Wednesday; Localized Flash Flooding Possible

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected through Wednesday as a weak front moves into the area and washes out over the area. Heavy rainfall and some localized flash flooding area possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.