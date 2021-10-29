Quintette Road Crossing Blocked For Hours By Stopped Train

There’s no word why a train blocked the crossing on Quintette Road for hours Friday morning.

The crossing was blocked by the stopped train sometime before 5 a.m., according to individuals arriving at work in the area. By 9:30 a.m., the train had moved, and the crossing was open.

One end of the train was near William Ditch Road, about a mile and a half away to the south.

Quintette Road is common morning commuter route. It is one of just two routes north of Nine Mile Road across the Escambia River between Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. (The other is Highway 4 in Century.)

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.