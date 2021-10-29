Quintette Road Crossing Blocked For Hours By Stopped Train

October 29, 2021

There’s no word why a train blocked the crossing on Quintette Road for hours Friday morning.

The crossing was blocked by the stopped train sometime before 5 a.m., according to individuals arriving at work in the area. By 9:30 a.m., the train had moved, and the crossing was open.

One end of the train was near William Ditch Road, about a mile and a half away to the south.

Quintette Road is common morning commuter route. It is one of just two routes north of Nine Mile Road across the Escambia River between Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. (The other is Highway 4 in Century.)

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

7 Responses to “Quintette Road Crossing Blocked For Hours By Stopped Train”

  1. John Doe on October 29th, 2021 1:33 pm

    CSX workers need better training. : \

  2. Blocked on October 29th, 2021 12:46 pm

    Quintette was blocked at 4:30 a.m. this morning. Line of angry truckers and others trying to get to work. REALLY sucks for the people that come all the way from Pace to get to the tracks and have to go all the way back .

  3. William Reynolds on October 29th, 2021 12:34 pm

    “I cannot believe I’m seeing an article on this site about a train blocking Quintet Road…Pinehaven in Nokomis is blocked daily,”

    Pinehaven is in Alabama, not in North Escambia. It’s a ‘minor’ road with just a few residences, not a primary commuter thoroughfare between two counties like Quintette. (And yes, it’s important to the few people that live there.)

  4. Paul on October 29th, 2021 12:26 pm

    Each train should be capable of busting the coupling when they’re blocking a road for an extended time.

  5. Northendbratt on October 29th, 2021 12:13 pm

    I cannot believe I’m seeing an article on this site about a train blocking Quintet Road…Pinehaven in Nokomis is blocked daily, The families on that Road are late for school, church, children’s practices and events weekly. The mothers on that Road beg CSX,the Mayor of Atmore, and anyone else who will listen. CSX took the phone number down off the little building at the crossing, and charged the number!!! So,what about NorthEscambia???

  6. Barb on October 29th, 2021 12:10 pm

    They should be fined if they block an intersection for more than 10 minutes. It’s not meant to be a parking space.

  7. J.Larry Seale on October 29th, 2021 11:55 am

    what a go CSX. great
    public relation job….





