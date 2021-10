Purrfect Ending: Trapped Kitten Rescued

It was a rescue with a “purffect” ending Saturday night for Escambia Fire Rescue.

The Ensley Fire Station responded to an animal rescue call about 7 p.m. They found a small kitten trapped under the eave of the roof, above the soffit. The kitten was removed unharmed and transported to the Escambia Count Animal Shelter.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.