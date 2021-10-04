Powerball Jackpot At $685 Million Ahead Of Tonight’s Drawing

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $685 million, the sixth largest in the game’s history.

The jackpot has rolled over 40 times since the June 9 drawing.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $485.5 million. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.