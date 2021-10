Photos: Northview High School Homecoming Parade

A large crowd line Highway 4 Friday afternoon in Bratt for the annual Northview High School Homecoming Parade.

For a photo gallery, click to tap here. (Make sure to share and tag!)

The Chiefs will host the Jay Royals at 7 p.m. Homecoming activities begin at 6 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.