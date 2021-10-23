Pen Air Permanently Closing Century Branch, The Only Financial Institution In The Town

The Pen Air Federal Credit Union branch in Century will permanently close, leaving Century without a financial institution.

The lobby of the Pen Air location will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, according to an email sent to Pen Air members. A “Pen Air LIVE” interactive video ATM will remain open.

“Thank you for letting us be a part of your community all these years. We look forward to serving your banking needs, today and for many more years to come,” Pen Air Century Branch Manager Angie White said in the email.

“I hate they are closing,” said Sandra McMurray-Jackson, longtime Pen Air members, a Century business owner and member of the Century Town Council. She joined Pen Air in the late 1990s with her late husband, with both of her sons becoming members as they grew older.

“I consider Pen Air to be part of my family,” Jackson said. “We need Pen Air in Century.”

In their email to members, Pen Air said banking behavior has changed, with a dramatic shift in the past year. The credit union said an “overwhelming majority” of members now use online banking, a mobile app and other digital services when possible.

Pictured: The Pen Air Federal Credit Union branch in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.