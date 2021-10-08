Person Struck And Killed On Highway 29 Near Molino Early Friday Morning

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning near Molino.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of Highway 29 near the Homestead Lounge.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Life flight were all dispatched to the call.

