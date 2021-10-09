No Rain, Lots Of Sunshine For The Weekend
October 9, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
