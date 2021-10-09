No Rain, Lots Of Sunshine For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.