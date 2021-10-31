No. 5 UWF Beats Mississippi College 63-28

The fifth-ranked UWF football team scored 35 unanswered points to scare away any upset hopes Mississippi College had with a 63-28 win at Robinson-Hale Stadium on Saturday night.

UWF improved to 7-1 on the season and moved into second place in the Gulf South Conference at 4-1 as it extended its school-record road winning streak to nine.

Shomari Mason rushed for approximately 150 yards with three touchdowns, while Austin Reed rushed for a score and threw four touchdowns. Reed totaled well over 300 yards passing with more than 20 completions. Larry Rembert was the recipient of three of the scoring throws, as he reached the end zone from 25, 27 and 37 yards out.

The 63 points for the Argonauts tied their season-high and match the second-highest total in program history.

The second-half shutout for the UWF defense was the third such occurrence this season. The Argos have held five opponents to seven points or less in the second half. The defense forced a pair of turnovers and got the Choctaws to punt four times.

UWF came out and scored on its first possession as Mason reached paydirt from two yards out. After each team punted, MC tied it at 7-7 when DeAnte’ Smith-Moore scored from the one.

The Argos went back up 14-7 when reed hit Ka’Ron Ashley from nine yards late in the first quarter. Again the Choctaws came back with an 11-play drive capped off by a Marcus Williams 4-yard rush.

Reed needed just five plays to put UWF back on top, hitting Rembert on a 25-yarder. Smith-Moore threw a 30-yard pass to Sam Wilder for a 21-21 score to keep MC tied.

On the next possession, Mason and Anthony Johnson, Jr. gashed the Choctaw defense for a combined 48 yards on four carries to set up Rembert’s second touchdown reception on a 27-yarder. MC got it tied again heading into the locker room when Jaylin Jones reached the end zone with 38 seconds remaining.

In the second half, UWF held MC to minus-2 yards on the opening drive before needing six plays to go 53 yards for Mason to score from the eight. Another 5-play possession for MC followed before UWF scored again, going up by 14 midway through the third on Rembert’s third score of the night.

Mason took control following another Choctaw punt, rushing for nearly 80 yards on three carries, including a 69-yarder that setup another of his scores from inside the five.

Reed now has 69 career passing touchdowns, moving into a tie for eighth in GSC history with Rogan Wells of Valdosta State and Willie Candler of West Georgia.

UWF will remain on the road next week with a trip to 25th-ranked West Alabama (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Livingston, Alabama is scheduled for 1 p.m.