No. 1 UWF Defeats North Greenville

The University of West Florida Argos beat North Greenville Saturday night at Younts Stadium in Tigerville, South Carolina.

The Argos were on the board early on a Shea Campbell interception and a Shomari Mason touchdown on first and goal.

Mason also had the final TD of the game with a 57-yard run, the second longest touchdown rush in program history.

Photos courtesy Morgan Givens/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.