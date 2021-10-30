NAS Pensacola Building 633 Reopens, Honoring Those Killed During 2019 Terrorist Attack

October 30, 2021

Building 633 at Naval Air Station Pensacola reopened Friday.

On December 6, 2019, it was the site of the terrorist attack that took the lives of three sailors and wounded eight military and civilian personnel.

An Area of Remembrance was officially unveiled during a ceremony Friday.

Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) is resuming training in Building 633.

NASC provides an educational foundation in technical training, character development, and professional leadership to prepare Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and partner nation officers and enlisted students to be combat quality aviation professionals.  Students consist of enlisted and officer personnel enrolled in aircrew, aviator, survival, or prospective commanding officer training programs.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Photos: Joshua Cox/NAS Pensacola and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

