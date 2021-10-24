Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (With Photo Gallery)

October 24, 2021

Thousands of people took part in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday in downtown Pensacola.

The American Cancer Society started Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks to unite communities in the fight against the deadly disease.  Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation – and participants do more than just walk. They raise money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and provide patient services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos courtesy Tate Softball and WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

