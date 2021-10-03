Look At Those Eyes! Check Out Moth Watching.

Bird watching. Butterfly watching. Moth watching.

Moth watching? Yeah, it’s thing, and it’s moth season. There are are than more than 10,000 species of moths in the United States, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They’re not wildlife, but they are often tasty snacks for Florida wildlife.

A little more science…moths display what is called a “startle display”. When they are startled and feel threatened, several of moths unfold to reveal what looks like large eyes. It gives the little guy a chance to frighten a would-be predator.

One such moth is the Polyphemus moth (pictured above and below, except the yellow/rust colored one). It is a tan-colored moth that looks rather benign at rest. But when started, it opens its wings to reveal two large purplish “eyes”. With a wingspan that reaches six inches, it was named for the cyclops Polyphemus in greek mythology.

Many people think of moths as pests, but they are actually important pollinators for native wild plants and agricultural crops. according to FWC.

Moths can be seen in the daytime in the North Escambia area, buy many varieties can be seen after dark.

Pictured above and below: The Polyphemus moth, which has a wingspan that reaches six inches. Pictured first below is an imperial moth, about 4.5 inches wide, on a window screen. Pictured bottom: More photos of a Polyphemus moth. All photos were taken locally. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.