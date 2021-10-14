Large Portions Of Both Highway 29 And Nine Mile Projects Open To Traffic

October 14, 2021

Large portions of both the Highway 29 and Nine Mile Road constructions projects are now open to traffic, the Florida Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

All six lanes are now open on Highway 29 between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road. Crews will continue paving work over the next few weeks and then complete final worklist items.

All four lanes of Nine Mile Road between Beulah and Pine Forest roads are also now open to traffic. Crews will continue placing the final, friction layer of asphalt throughout the month of October.

Pictured top: Highway 29 near West Devane Street with newly opened traffic lanes. Pictured below: Newly paved westbound travel lanes on Nine Mile Road near the Eleven Mile Creek Bridge. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

