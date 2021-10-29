Kitty Kitty Got In A Tangle Because Of Lightning. Escambia Deputies Rescued Her From A Van In Bratt.

Kitty Kitty is afraid of lightning — very, very afraid.

And rightfully so. Her pet parents, Steve and Theresa Hanks of Bratt, said Kitty Kitty was struck by lightning when she was just a kitten.

When an unexpected storm recently moved through Bratt, Kitty Kitty ran for the first safe place she could find. She climbed into the engine compartment of a van, getting all tangled up in some wiring underneath. She was stuck in a bad sort of way.

The Hanks knew they needed a little help from the “PAW Patrol”, so they made the call. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies Ty Brewton and Eric Anderson responded to Bratt. The dynamic duo helped safely rescue the one-eared cat.

“(We) can’t say thank you enough to these two great guys and the whole team at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. They are truly the best, second to none,” the Hanks wrote in a thank-you note to the ECSO. “I also might need to pay for dry cleaning for (deputy Brewton); he got quite dirty getting Kitty Kitty free from my work van.”

“Don’t worry Mr. Hanks, no dry cleaning is needed! We are just happy Kitty Kitty is safe,” the Sheriff’s Office responded.

“I wanted (Sheriff) Chip Simmons to know how much we appreciated his team,” Steve Hanks told NorthEscambia.com.

Kitty Kitty, whose proper name is Callie, is doing just fine, back to doing all those great things the cats do. And probably staying away from that van.

Pictured above: Kitty Kitty. Pictured below: Deputies Anderson (left) and Brewton. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.