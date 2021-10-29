If You See Kids With Blue Candy Buckets, Here’s What It Likely Means

October 29, 2021

If a trick-or-treater at your door or event has a blue pumpkin or bucket, pay attention.

A child carrying a blue pumpkin bucket this weekend likely means that he or she may have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and could behave or respond differently than candy givers might expect, according to Autism Pensacola. A child carrying a blue bucket may or may not hold direct eye contact or could be low or nonverbal and unable to answer questions or say “trick or treat” and “thank you”. He or she may not even be wearing a costume because many with ASD are very sensitive to the feel of certain fabrics or restrictive face coverings.

“The best way to interact with children on the spectrum is to simply treat them as you would any other child, but use a low, calm voice, and if possible, physically get down to their level,” said Mary McClellan, executive director of Autism Pensacola. “The goal of the blue bucket campaign is to inform our community about behaviors associated with autism and help all children have the most fun, memorable experience possible.”

Autism Pensacola is participating in the national Autism Blue Pumpkin Program. Blue buckets will be handed out to children with autism at the Autism Pensacola Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Autism Center of the Studer Children’s Hospital at 5045 Carpenter Creek Drive behind Olive Garden). Registration is required and guests may do so by clicking the top banner at www.autismpensacola.org.

