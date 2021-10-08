Here’s Everything To Know About Tate High’s Homecoming Festivities, Game

October 8, 2021

Tonight is homecoming for the Tate High School Aggies. Here is all the information you need to know.

Tickets are available at GoFan, click or tap here. Cash will not be accepted at the gate.

Schedule:

4:30 p.m. – General admission gates open
5:40 p.m. – Football warm-ups
5:45 p.m. – Showband enters Pete Gindl Stadium
6 :00p.m. – Homecoming parade (on the track)
6:20 p.m. – Senior Boys Court, homecoming king announced
6:30 p.m. – Senior Court introduced; freshmen, sophomore and junior court presented
6:50 p.m. – Spirit line
6:55 p.m. – National Anthem, and Pledge of Allegiance
7:00 p.m – Kickoff against Washington
Halftime – Senior Court presented, homecoming queen announced
Postgame – Washington High band, followed by Tate Showband

