Here’s A List Of Area Trunk Or Treats, Fall Festivals And More

Here is a list of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other events in the North Escambia area on Saturday and Sunday.

As for trick or treating, there is no change in Florida; Halloween is Sunday. In Alabama, Flomaton and Atmore have set official trick-or-treat times of 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY

Victory Assembly of God Fall Festival

Victory Assembly of God will hold their fall festival, Saturday, October 30, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church. Games, trunk-or-treat, candy and food. The church is located at 1895 Victory Road in Cantonment.

CrossFaith Church Trunk or Treat

CrossFaith Church will host Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 4-6 p.m. Food, pumpkin smash, fun and games for the kids, bounce houses and more.

Truth for Youth Halloween

Truth for Youth will host a Halloween event Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Showalter Park in Century. Games, vendors and more.

First Baptist Church Atmore

Trunk or Treat at the First Baptist Church of Atmore, Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

Farm Hill Church Hallelujah Night

Farm Hill Church will host their Hallelujah Night on Saturday, October 30, starting at 5 p.m. There will be candy, music, games, food and more including hotdogs, smores and a movie. The church is located at 140 Madrid Road in Cantonment.

Brooks Memorial Baptist Church Fall Festival

Brooks Memorial Baptist Church will hold their fall festival on Saturday, October 30, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Enjoy trunk-or-treat, food, games, hayride, cupcake walk and a short children’s video on the lawn at 6 p.m. weather permitting. The church is located at 904 McRae Street in Atmore.

Cross Point Church

Trunk or treat at Cross Point Church on Jack Springs Road Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church Homecoming

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, October 31 at 10 a.m. at the church, 170 West Bogia Road.

Highland Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat at Highland Baptist Church will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, 6240 Highway 95A in Molino.

Walnut Hill Baptist Fall Festival, Trunk or Treat

The Walnut Hill Baptist Church Fall Festival will be Sunday at 2 p.m., 5741 Arthur Brown Road. Hayride, trunk or treat, games, costume contest, chili cook off, and cake walk.

Windy Hill Baptist Church Fall Festival

Windy Hill Baptist Church will hold their fall festival, Sunday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church. Free candy and treats. The church is located at 9896 Rebel Road in Pensacola.

Scenic Hills Church of Christ Trunk or Treat

Scenic Hills Church of Christ Trunk or Treat on Sunday, 5-7 p.m. at 1295 East Nine Mile Road.

