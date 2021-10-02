Good Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.