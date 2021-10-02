Good Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms For The Weekend

October 2, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 