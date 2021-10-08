Friday Night Football Finals
October 8, 2021
Here are high school football finals from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
Washington 44, Tate 7
Baker 35, Jay 6
West Florida 14, Gulf Breeze 13
Pine Forest 34, Baker (Mobile, AL) 14
Mosley at Navarre
Pensacola High at Milton
Monroe at Pace
Gadsden County at Pensacola Catholic
Escambia 26, Fort Walton Beach 7 (Thursday)
Northview (bye week)
ALABAMA
Autauga Academy 31, Escambia Academy 17
Escambia County at Williamson
Flomaton 21, Excel 12
T.R. Miller 20, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Jackson at W.S. Neal
Pictured: Washington at Tate. NorthEscambia.com photo click to enlarge.
