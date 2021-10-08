Friday Night Football Finals

Here are high school football finals from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Washington 44, Tate 7

Baker 35, Jay 6

West Florida 14, Gulf Breeze 13

Pine Forest 34, Baker (Mobile, AL) 14

Mosley at Navarre

Pensacola High at Milton

Monroe at Pace

Gadsden County at Pensacola Catholic

Escambia 26, Fort Walton Beach 7 (Thursday)

Northview (bye week)

ALABAMA

Autauga Academy 31, Escambia Academy 17

Escambia County at Williamson

Flomaton 21, Excel 12

T.R. Miller 20, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0

Jackson at W.S. Neal

Pictured: Washington at Tate.