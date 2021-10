Food Distribution Set For Sunday In Molino

A food distribution will be held Saturday in Molino.

The grocery giveaway will be held Sunday, October 31 from 2-4 p.m. in front of Molino Chapel at 6954 Nicholson Drive in Molino.

“Our mission is to provide nutritious food to our neighbors who may be experiencing food insecurity; they can come on foot or drive through and we’ll meet their need,” said Patti McIntosh, who heads Molino Ministry.

Submitted photo.