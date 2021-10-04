Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

October 4, 2021

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” DeSantis said in a statement released Monday morning.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the governor continued.

The Governor and first lady DeSantis are parents to daughter, Madison, 4; son, Mason, 3; and daughter, Mamie 18-months, who is the first baby born in the Governor’s Mansion in more than 50 years.

A native of Troy, Ohio, she is a three-time National Champion equestrian, as well as a runner-up Division I NCAA Champion. She worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host. She earned an Emmy for on-air talent while working in Jacksonville.

Since becoming Florida’s first lady, DeSantis has launched four major initiatives, including “Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope.”

Pictured top: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and their three children (left to right) Mamie, Madison, and Mason

Comments

2 Responses to “Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer”

  1. Beulah Boy on October 4th, 2021 9:55 am

    Our thoughts and prayers for her and her family. She will not let it beat her.
    Be strong.

  2. Ronda on October 4th, 2021 9:52 am

    Our prayers will be with Mrs DeSantis and her family.





