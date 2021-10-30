Five Indicted For First Degree Premeditated Murder In Ladarius Clardy Shooting

October 30, 2021

An Escambia County grand jury has indicted five people for the murder of Ladarius Clardy.

The grand jury returned indictments for first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder against Amos Snowden Jr, Daquavion Snowden, Kobie Jenkins Jr, Timothy Knight Jr and Terrell Parker.

All five remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond. The Snowden brothers entered not guilty pleas on Friday. The three other suspects are due in court November 4.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was found shot dead in a vehicle crash about 1 a.m. on July 1. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 