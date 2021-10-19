Firefighters Battle Equipment Fire, Small Wildfire In Molino Swamp

October 19, 2021

The Florida Forest Service was working to extinguish a small wildfire in a Molino swamp late Tuesday morning.

Escambia Fire Rescue was dispatched about 8:30 a.m. to a logging equipment fire in the area of Crabtree Church Road and South Highway 99.

The equipment was located well off the road in a swamp, and the fire spread into the surrounding area. The Florida Forest Service responded with one tractor in order to contain the small wildfire, which was estimated at about one-quarter of an acre. A second tractor was on standby just in case the first tractor became stuck in the swamp.

‘It was in a very, very wet swamp, and it was hard to make any progress,” Florida Forest Service spokesman Joe Zwierzchowski said.

He said a Forest Service helicopter “happened to be in the area on training exercises”. The helicopter, equipped with a water bucket, began dumping water on the equipment shortly after 11 a.m.

Residents in the area told NorthEscambia.com the helicopter was seen taking water from a pond off Gibson Road.

There were no structures near the fire and no injuries reported.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 