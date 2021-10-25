Fiery Crash Claims One Life Sunday Night

One person was killed in a fiery wreck Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near North Palafox Street and East 10 Mile Road. The reputedly vehicle burst into flames after the crash.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further information.

The Cantonment, Ensley and Ferry Pass stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

File photo.