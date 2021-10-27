Farmers Work To Beat Tonight’s Rain
Farmers across the North Escambia area were working Wednesday afternoon to harvest crops before stormy weather.
Possible severe storms and heavy rainfall are forecast for late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Pictured: Peanut harvest in Bratt Wednesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
the best peanuts ever grown are right here in our area thank our farmers they work so hard .