Fall Tradition: Pumpkins Have Arrived At Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

It’s a sure sign of fall in Cantonment.

The pumpkins have arrived at the Allen Memorial United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch.

Friday evening, the Northview High School NJROTC took part in a community service project to unload 2,500 pumpkins by hand and place them under the tent. And we’re told not a single pumpkin was broken.

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are available under the big tent on Highway 29 near Neal Road from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-6 on Sundays.

The Allen Memorial United Methodist Men have sponsored the Pumpkin Patch since 1995.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.