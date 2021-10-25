Escambia School Choice Expo Is Tuesday

October 25, 2021

The Escambia County School District’s School Choice Expo will be held Tuesday.

Representatives from ECSD Career Academies and Choice Schools will be on hand to greet guests and answer questions about their programs. Tables for career academy displays will be set up inside the Washington High School gym and cafeteria.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to experience all the awesome programs and school choice transfers available to our students in one venue. We look forward to once again seeing everyone there,” said Coordinator of Student Assignment Chris McFarland.

The School Choice Expo will be held Tuesday from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Washington High School. It coincides with the middle and school open enrollment period, which ends December 3. The open enrollment period for elementary schools is January 31 until March 11, 2022.

For more information about open enrollment, call (850) 469-5580. For questions about career academies, call (850) 469-5357.

Pictured: The 2020 ECSD School Choice Expo was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it has returned to an in-person event for 2020. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

