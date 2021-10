Escambia Man Charged With May Homicide

An Escambia County man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in May.

Kerrick Teamer, 21, was arrested Thursday and charged with homicide that took place on May 28, 2021, at the intersection of Green Street and Jackson Street. The victim was shot in the head and arm while sitting in his vehicle.

He was also charged in connection with shooting a second person in the leg.