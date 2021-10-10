Escambia Fire Rescue Talks Fire Safety With Kids In Century, Walnut Hill (With Gallery)

Firefighters from Walnut Hill and Century visited students at the Campfire Century Youth Learning Center and the Walnut Hill Christian School.

The students were able to learn about fire safety during Fire Prevention Week. The students had a look at Walnut Hill’s Engine 15 and Century’s Engine 5, learned about when and how to call for help during an emergency and what a firefighter looks like in full gear. They also learned what to do in the event of a fire and more from Escambia Fire Rescue.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.