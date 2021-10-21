Escambia County Offering $2,000 Hiring Bonuses In Several Departments

October 21, 2021

Escambia County is offering $2,000 hiring bonuses for certain employees in several departments.

“We hope that by offering this pay incentive, we’ll be able to recruit some of the best possible candidates in corrections,” said Rich Powell, chief of Escambia County Corrections, one of the departments eligible for the bonus. ”We’re looking for applicants who will follow our core values: service, professionalism and vigilance. All dedicated professionals are invited to apply and help make a difference in their community.”

The fulltime positions listed below are eligible for the recruitment bonus:

Corrections

  • Corrections Officer
  • Detention Assistant
  • LPN
  • RN
  • Mental Health Counselor

Development Services

  • Urban Planner II

Facilities Management

  • Maintenance Technician
  • Maintenance Worker

Mass Transit

  • Bus Operator
  • Cleaner
  • Fueler
  • Mass Transit Fleet Maintenance Technician
  • Trolley Operator

Library Services

  • Librarian
  • Senior Librarian

Public Safety

  • EMT
  • Firefighter
  • Paramedic
  • Emergency Communication Dispatcher

Roads & Bridges

  • Emergency Vehicle II & III
  • Equipment Operator II
  • Fleet Maintenance Technician
  • Fleet Maintenance Worker

Solid Waste

  • Equipment Operator II
  • Equipment Operator III

The hiring bonus was approved by the Escambia County Commission as they amended a Recruitment Initiative Pay Policy originally passed in May.

If the new hire does not remain in the position for 12 months, they will be required to reimburse the county on a pro rata basis based up on the number of day remaining in the one year agreement.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 