Escambia County Offering $2,000 Hiring Bonuses In Several Departments

Escambia County is offering $2,000 hiring bonuses for certain employees in several departments.

“We hope that by offering this pay incentive, we’ll be able to recruit some of the best possible candidates in corrections,” said Rich Powell, chief of Escambia County Corrections, one of the departments eligible for the bonus. ”We’re looking for applicants who will follow our core values: service, professionalism and vigilance. All dedicated professionals are invited to apply and help make a difference in their community.”

The fulltime positions listed below are eligible for the recruitment bonus:

Corrections

Corrections Officer

Detention Assistant

LPN

RN

Mental Health Counselor

Development Services

Urban Planner II

Facilities Management

Maintenance Technician

Maintenance Worker

Mass Transit

Bus Operator

Cleaner

Fueler

Mass Transit Fleet Maintenance Technician

Trolley Operator

Library Services

Librarian

Senior Librarian

Public Safety

EMT

Firefighter

Paramedic

Emergency Communication Dispatcher

Roads & Bridges

Emergency Vehicle II & III

Equipment Operator II

Fleet Maintenance Technician

Fleet Maintenance Worker

Solid Waste

Equipment Operator II

Equipment Operator III

The hiring bonus was approved by the Escambia County Commission as they amended a Recruitment Initiative Pay Policy originally passed in May.

If the new hire does not remain in the position for 12 months, they will be required to reimburse the county on a pro rata basis based up on the number of day remaining in the one year agreement.

