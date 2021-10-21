Escambia County Offering $2,000 Hiring Bonuses In Several Departments
October 21, 2021
Escambia County is offering $2,000 hiring bonuses for certain employees in several departments.
“We hope that by offering this pay incentive, we’ll be able to recruit some of the best possible candidates in corrections,” said Rich Powell, chief of Escambia County Corrections, one of the departments eligible for the bonus. ”We’re looking for applicants who will follow our core values: service, professionalism and vigilance. All dedicated professionals are invited to apply and help make a difference in their community.”
The fulltime positions listed below are eligible for the recruitment bonus:
Corrections
- Corrections Officer
- Detention Assistant
- LPN
- RN
- Mental Health Counselor
Development Services
- Urban Planner II
Facilities Management
- Maintenance Technician
- Maintenance Worker
Mass Transit
- Bus Operator
- Cleaner
- Fueler
- Mass Transit Fleet Maintenance Technician
- Trolley Operator
Library Services
- Librarian
- Senior Librarian
Public Safety
- EMT
- Firefighter
- Paramedic
- Emergency Communication Dispatcher
Roads & Bridges
- Emergency Vehicle II & III
- Equipment Operator II
- Fleet Maintenance Technician
- Fleet Maintenance Worker
Solid Waste
- Equipment Operator II
- Equipment Operator III
The hiring bonus was approved by the Escambia County Commission as they amended a Recruitment Initiative Pay Policy originally passed in May.
If the new hire does not remain in the position for 12 months, they will be required to reimburse the county on a pro rata basis based up on the number of day remaining in the one year agreement.
NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
