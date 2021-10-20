Escambia County Deputy Shot, Suspect Killed Tuesday Night

A man detained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shot a deputy Tuesday night, and the man was killed when a deputy returned fire.

It happened about 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of West La Rua Street, about a block off Jackson Street.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said the ECSO Gun Crimes Unit was searching for a homicide suspect in the area just before the incident.

The sheriff said deputies were speaking with a man unrelated to the homicide when he began to “fumble around” inside his waistband. A scuffle ensued between the man and deputy.

“During the scuffle, he reached into his waistband, retrieved a weapon and fired it at the deputy, striking the deputy in the leg,” Simmons said at the scene. “The deputy returned fire.”

The sheriff did not release the names of the deputy or the deceased man. He did describe the man that was killed as a white male who appeared to be in the mid-50s.

The injured deputy was expected to be released from the hospital as early as Wednesday.

“I just left the hospital; I spoke to him and his family,” Simmons said. “He was hit in the leg; the injuries do not appear life threatening. He will probably be admitted and just stay overnight for observation. At this point, he looks to be OK.

As is standard in all officer involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.