Escambia Animal Shelter Is Full, And They Are Offering Reduced Adoption Rates For Dogs And Cats

The Escambia County Animal Shelter is full, and reduced adoption rates are in place to help you find that perfect friend.

“We have a lot of great cats and dogs available,” said Animal Services Manger John Robinson. “You can find that perfect one.”

For now, the adoption fee is $25 dogs and $10 for cats. An $11 licensing fee also applies for Escambia County residents.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The shelter is open from noon until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 until 4 on Saturdays at 200 West Fairfield Drive. Walk-ins are welcome to see the animals, but an appointment might be necessary for adoption services.

To view adoptable cats and dogs, click or tap here to search.

Pictured pets were available as of Wednesday afternoon. Use the search link above to see current availability.