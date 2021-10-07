Escambia Animal Shelter Is Full, And They Are Offering Reduced Adoption Rates For Dogs And Cats

October 7, 2021

The Escambia County Animal Shelter is full, and reduced adoption rates are in place to help you find that perfect friend.

“We have a lot of great cats and dogs available,” said Animal Services Manger John Robinson. “You can find that perfect one.”

For now, the adoption fee is $25 dogs and $10 for cats. An $11 licensing fee also applies for Escambia County residents.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The shelter is open from noon until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 until 4 on Saturdays at 200 West Fairfield Drive. Walk-ins are welcome to see the animals, but an appointment might be necessary for adoption services.

To view adoptable cats and dogs, click or tap here to search.

Pictured pets were available as of Wednesday afternoon. Use the search link above to see current availability.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 