Escambia (AL) School Mask Mandate Is Expiring

October 28, 2021

The school mask mandate in Escambia County, Alabama, is expiring and won’t be reinstated for now.

The Escambia County (AL) Board of Education implemented a mask mandate in August requiring masks for all students, visitors and staff. The mandate expires at the end of the school day Friday. Masks will be recommended, but not required, beginning Monday, November 1.

Masks will remain a requirement on school buses in the county due to federal transportation regulations.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 