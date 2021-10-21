ECUA Truck Blows Tire, Rolls Into Nine Mile Road Underpass

October 21, 2021

An ECUA truck blew a tire and grazed an underpass on Nine Mile Road midday Thursday.

After the tire blowout, the truck rolled into the Highway 29 overpass at Nine Mile Road. The truck only grazed the underpass, and the driver was not injured, according to Nathalie Bowers, ECUA spokesperson. She said the truck will be back on the road tomorrow.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to what was reported as a vehicle explosion. Firefighters cooled the truck and the recyclables cargo as a precaution due to overheating around the tire.

Witnesses described tire blowout as being extremely loud as it echoed from the underpass and rattled the adjacent area.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour. The bottom submitted photo shows the truck moments after the incident. Click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “ECUA Truck Blows Tire, Rolls Into Nine Mile Road Underpass”

  1. Stephen on October 21st, 2021 2:56 pm

    Well, there does their safety bonus. Glad they’re okay.

  2. Shay on October 21st, 2021 2:42 pm

    Well someone is having a trashy day.





