ECUA To Resume Recycling Monday; Facility Fire Damage Repaired

October 8, 2021

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s recycling center is back up and running following a fire in mid-July.

ECUA operated this week with a “soft start” to clear out some the stockpiled recyclables on the tipping floor of  the Materials Recycling Facility (MRF). That also gave them an opportunity to make sure everything was working correctly.

Beginning Monday, the MRF will be open to the cities, counties and commercial haulers across the area that use the facility to process their recyclables.

ECUA will collect recyclables from residential customers in Escambia County beginning Monday.

“We thank all our customers who maintained positive recycling habits as we worked to repair our fire-damaged facility, and all our employees and contractor who worked diligently to restore operations so quickly,” ECUA Public Information Nathalie Bowers said.

While the facility will be back up and running, workers will still be processing metals manually until a magnet used in the process is delivered in December.

The MRF was damaged in a fire on July 15, requiring significant cleanup and repairs. During the downtime, ECUA has collected residential recycling materials, but most everything was sent to the landfill.

Pictured: Fire and water damage at the ECUA recycling center following a July fire. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

