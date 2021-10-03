ECSO Still Looking For Three Suspect In Ladarius Clardy Murder; Two Jailed

Two people are behind bars in connection with the murder of football standout Ladarius Clardy, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for three more suspects.

Amos Dehontiguan Snowden Jr. and his brother Da’Quavion Snowden, Jr. are both charged with first degree principal to murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Authorities are still searching for Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr. on charges including first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Timothy Knight Jr., 20, and Terrell Taquez Parker, 23, are wanted for principal first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted murder.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was shot and found dead in a vehicle crash. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive about 1 a.m. on July 1.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any suspect is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620, Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP, or 911.