ECFR: Well Line Road Mobile Fire Caused By Electrical Malfunction

October 14, 2021

Investigators have determined a fire that damaged a Cantonment mobile home Tuesday afternoon was  an electrical malfunction.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire just after noon Tuesday in the 1000 block of Well Line Road.

Crews arrived to find light smoke showing from the trailer from a kitchen fire. The home suffered fire and smoke damage throughout, according to ECFR.

There were no injuries reported.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Molino and Beulah stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

The home had smoke detectors, but they did not function, the fire department said. Free smoke detectors are available for Escambia County residents by calling (850) 595-HERO.

