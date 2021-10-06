Driver Killed In Single Vehicle Nine Mile Road Crash

An Escambia County man was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night on Nine Mile Road.

The 45-year old was traveling east on Nine Mile Road in a white Chevrolet Camaro when he lost control near Tower Ridge Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting the man. The vehicle came to rest in a wooded area on the south side of the road.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

File photo.