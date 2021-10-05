Dollars For Doers: Navy Federal Employees Help Give $100,000 to Nonprofits

Navy Federal Credit Unit has donated $100,000 through its Dollars for Does program.

Based on nominations from the credit union’s employees, the annual grant program awards 100 nonprofits with $1,000 grants as a way of recognizing employees’ volunteer efforts with the causes they care about the most.

“One of our core values is ‘Championing Community,’ and our team members continue to live this by how they show up when it matters most – for our members, each other and our communities,” said Jennifer McFarren, Navy Federal’s manager of corporate social responsibility. “Dollars for Doers is a program that gives us a chance to celebrate the volunteer service of our team members and the positive impact they make in our local communities.”

For the 2021 program, over 80% of the grants are going to nonprofits in Virginia and Florida, where Navy Federal has its largest concentration of employees. The remainder of the grants will be spread across the country to recognize how Navy Federal’s branch employees give back.

“It’s great being a Dollars for Doers recipient, and I love that Navy Federal does give back and gives us this opportunity,” said Emily Kennedy, one of Navy Federal’s 2021 Dollars for Doers grant recipients who nominated Autism Pensacola.

Nonprofits from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties being awarded grants include:

A Place of Hope Small Dog Rescue

Achieve Escambia

Autism Pensacola

Ballet Pensacola

Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida

Chain Reaction of Escambia County

Cokesbury United Methodist Church – Boy Scouts Troop 3

Council on Aging of West Florida

Emerald Coast Veterans Alliance

End of Watch Foundation

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forge

Genes of Joy

Gulf Coast Kid’s House Inc

James B. Washington Education & Sports

Keep Pensacola Beautiful

Krewe du YaYas – Keeping Abreast Foundation

Krewe of Vixens – Ovarian Cancer Awareness

Liberty Sertoma Club

My Brothers and Sisters

New Generation Pink Corporation

Northwest Florida Community Outreach

Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue

Open Books

Pensacola Children’s Chorus Inc

Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center

Pensacola Humane Society

Pensacola LGBT Film Festival

Tate High School Future Business Leaders of America

The Seven Project

Since the start of the Dollars for Doers program, Navy Federal has donated $850,000 to organizations in the communities where its employees live and serve.