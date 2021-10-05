Dollars For Doers: Navy Federal Employees Help Give $100,000 to Nonprofits
October 5, 2021
Navy Federal Credit Unit has donated $100,000 through its Dollars for Does program.
Based on nominations from the credit union’s employees, the annual grant program awards 100 nonprofits with $1,000 grants as a way of recognizing employees’ volunteer efforts with the causes they care about the most.
“One of our core values is ‘Championing Community,’ and our team members continue to live this by how they show up when it matters most – for our members, each other and our communities,” said Jennifer McFarren, Navy Federal’s manager of corporate social responsibility. “Dollars for Doers is a program that gives us a chance to celebrate the volunteer service of our team members and the positive impact they make in our local communities.”
For the 2021 program, over 80% of the grants are going to nonprofits in Virginia and Florida, where Navy Federal has its largest concentration of employees. The remainder of the grants will be spread across the country to recognize how Navy Federal’s branch employees give back.
“It’s great being a Dollars for Doers recipient, and I love that Navy Federal does give back and gives us this opportunity,” said Emily Kennedy, one of Navy Federal’s 2021 Dollars for Doers grant recipients who nominated Autism Pensacola.
Nonprofits from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties being awarded grants include:
- A Place of Hope Small Dog Rescue
- Achieve Escambia
- Autism Pensacola
- Ballet Pensacola
- Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida
- Chain Reaction of Escambia County
- Cokesbury United Methodist Church – Boy Scouts Troop 3
- Council on Aging of West Florida
- Emerald Coast Veterans Alliance
- End of Watch Foundation
- Feeding the Gulf Coast
- Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forge
- Genes of Joy
- Gulf Coast Kid’s House Inc
- James B. Washington Education & Sports
- Keep Pensacola Beautiful
- Krewe du YaYas – Keeping Abreast Foundation
- Krewe of Vixens – Ovarian Cancer Awareness
- Liberty Sertoma Club
- My Brothers and Sisters
- New Generation Pink Corporation
- Northwest Florida Community Outreach
- Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue
- Open Books
- Pensacola Children’s Chorus Inc
- Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center
- Pensacola Humane Society
- Pensacola LGBT Film Festival
- Tate High School Future Business Leaders of America
- The Seven Project
Since the start of the Dollars for Doers program, Navy Federal has donated $850,000 to organizations in the communities where its employees live and serve.
